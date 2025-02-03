Galatasaray signs Morata on loan from AC Milan

GDANSK : Galatasaray have signed AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata on loan from the Italian club between February 2025 and January 2026 for 6 million euros ($6.14 million), the Turkish Super Lig club and AC Milan said in separate statements on Sunday.

Galatasaray retained an option to make the deal permanent, AC Milan said in a statement on its official website.

Morata will receive a guaranteed salary of 3 million euros for the second half of the 2024-25 season and an additional 3 million euros for the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, Galatasaray said.

The 32-year-old captain of Spain's national team, Morata joined Milan from LaLiga club Atletico Madrid last year for 13 million euros on a four-year contract.

Galatasaray hold a purchase option that allows them to sign Morata permanently for 8 million euros if they notify Milan in writing by January 15, 2026, according to Galatasaray's statement.

Should the Turkish club choose not to activate the buy option by that date, they will have the right to extend the loan period until June 30, 2026. If the loan is extended, Morata will receive a further 3 million euros for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, the club will have a second purchase option, allowing them to sign Morata permanently for 9 million euros if they provide written notification by June 10, 2026. This amount would also be paid in six installments.

If Galatasaray exercise the buy option, Morata will be entitled to guaranteed salaries of 6 million euros for the 2026-27 season and 6 million euros for the 2027-28 season.

Morata began his career with Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2014. He helped Real win the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey twice each and Juventus claim two Serie A titles. He also had a spell at Premier League club Chelsea.

($1 = 0.9766 euros)