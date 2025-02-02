Galatasaray in talks to sign Morata on loan from AC Milan

Galatasaray have opened talks to sign AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata on loan, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Morata, captain of Spain's national team, joined Milan from LaLiga club Atletico Madrid last year for 13 million euros on a four-year contract.

Morata started his career with Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2014 and he also had a spell at Premier League club Chelsea.

He helped Real win the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey twice each and Juventus claim two Serie A titles.