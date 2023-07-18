Gall matures into top Austrian hope on the Tour

SAINT GERVAIS, France: Up until this year, Felix Gall did not have his own home and saw cycling as a way to explore the world, but after joining French team AG2R-Citroen, the Austrian has had to mature and settle down in order to improve his racing prospects.

Gall left the DSM reserve team for AG2R-Citroen last year, and the 25-year-old is now leading the team at the Tour de France, looking to become the first Austrian in the top 10 of the race since Georg Totschnig in 2004.

Gall got his own apartment in his hometown of Nussdorf-Debant in the Tyrol region and has been easing down on the nomadic lifestyle, although he has not yet settled in Spain, Andorra or Italy like most professional riders.

"I've been to Malaga a few times, to Gran Canaria and also the team camps (in Spain)," Gall, a golf enthusiast, told Reuters.

"I just go from place to place, renting apartments, I can feel free like this. For now, I'm pretty happy with the last years and how I did it. Maybe South Africa would be also nice."