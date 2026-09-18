Gallardo says Ecuador can compete with top teams

Sept 17 : Marcelo Gallardo said Ecuador have the talent to compete with the world's leading teams after the former Argentina midfielder was presented as the country's new coach on Thursday.

• Gallardo, who played in two World Cups and is taking charge of a national team for the first time, said Ecuador's current generation had the potential to make a significant step forward.

• "Ecuador, because of its quality and the raw material it has, is capable of competing on equal terms with any world-football powerhouse," Gallardo told reporters.

• The 50-year-old said he would seek to retain the positive aspects of Ecuador's recent performances while developing a team that could unite the country: "We want to build a team that represents not only us, but the entire Ecuadorian people."

• Asked about Ecuador's ambitions, including the Copa America and the path towards the 2030 World Cup, he said his team would aim for more than participation: "We have set the highest goals."

• Gallardo added his first priority would be getting to know the players and staff during the upcoming international window.

• Ecuador face South Korea in a friendly match on September 24, before taking on Japan a week later.