Galthie revamps France team with nine changes for last NZ test

France coach Fabien Galthie has overhauled his starting lineup, making nine changes for their series finale against New Zealand in Hamilton on Saturday, as Les Bleus aim to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Tour captain Gael Fickou, who is the most-capped player in the squad (95 caps), and Rabah Slimani are back in the team after they both missed the second test last weekend, at centre and prop respectively.

Antoine Hastoy, who was named on the bench for the first two tests, will start at flyhalf alongside scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec, who is set to play his third consecutive match as a starter as is winger Theo Attissogbe.

In contrast to the first two tests, no uncapped player is part of the squad.

France opened the tour with a narrow 31-27 defeat before suffering a heavy 43-17 loss in the second test last Saturday.

Team: 15–Leo Barre, 14–Theo Attissogbe, 13–Nicolas Depoortere, 12–Gael Fickou (capt), 11–Gabin Villiere, 10–Antoine Hastoy, 9–Nolann Le Garrec, 8–Mickael Guillard, 7–Joshua Brennan, 6–Alexandre Fischer, 5–Matthias Halagahu, 4–Hugo Auradou, 3–Rabah Slimani, 2–Pierre Bourgarit, 1–Baptiste Erdocio.

Replacements: 16–Gaetan Barlot, 17–Paul Mallez, 18–Demba Bamba, 19–Romain Taofifenua, 20–Killian Tixeront, 21–Pierre Bochaton, 22–Thibault Daubagna, 23–Emilien Gailleton.