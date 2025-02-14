Game against leaders Bayern is not a title decider, says Leverkusen's Alonso

BERLIN : Saturday's Bundesliga big game between leaders Bayern Munich and champions Bayer Leverkusen is not a title-deciding game even though the latter are eight points behind the Bavarians, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday.

Leverkusen are in second place on 46 points with Bayern on 54 and victory for Bayern would see their lead grow to 11 points with 12 matches remaining.

The hosts can cut it to five with a win of their own but either way, Alonso said this was not the title-deciding game.

"It is not a final no, no," Alonso told a press conference. "We will look at the standings after the game but it is not a final. Against Bayern we need a near perfect performance to have a chance.

"This Bayern is really dominant in many, many of the games. In the Bundesliga they have this collective dominance and then this individual quality with Harry Kane, (Jamal) Musiala... top, top players."

Leverkusen have yet to lose to Bayern with Alonso on the bench.

The Spaniard did not want to reveal much about his game plans or whether he will deploy a three or four-man defence, saying only that his team would rise to the occasion.

"We expect a top game against a top, top team. There is a moment for everything in a game. We have prepared our ideas," he said. "We are competitive and to achieve that we have to be well prepared.

"Bayern are dominant, at home or away. They are the best opponent you can have in the league. Bayern are in a better position in the standings but we play at home. We will show the necessary energy."