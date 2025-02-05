'Gamechanger' Suaalii ready to go for Super Rugby debut

SYDNEY : Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii eased worries about his fitness on Wednesday and said he would be raring to go for the New South Wales Waratahs when they play their Super Rugby Pacific season-opener next week.

Suaalii received rave reviews when he made his debut for the Wallabies last November but a knee issue ruled him out of a pre-season match last week and raised concerns that he might not be fit to face the Otago Highlanders on Feb. 14.

"Yeah, I'm going, well, I'm going good," Suaalii, who made the high-profile switch from rugby league last year, told reporters at the Super Rugby launch.

"I'm back in training tonight, so I've had the weekend off and I'm back in today. I'll be available for selection. Ready to go."

Suaalii made his Wallabies debut in the centres but was selected at fullback in the Waratahs team for the pre-season match against the ACT Brumbies that he was ultimately unable to play.

The 21-year-old said he was unconcerned what number was on his back when he played and was just enjoying learning as much as he could about playing the 15-man game.

"If you want to be the best, you've got to take a harder route," he said.

"You're not going to be the best just playing one position. I'm a big believer that learning all different positions can make you better. I feel the more I accumulate that knowledge, the better I'll be as a player."

Twice World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett welcomed Suaalii's arrival in a competition that has suffered over the last decade because of the dominance of the New Zealand teams.

"Look, he changed the game for the Wallabies last year on the northern tour," the All Blacks and Auckland Blues flyhalf said at the launch.

"As a rugby fan, it was great to see him come from league and just play so well - so we're all aware in New Zealand what this guy can do with the ball. It's great for the game and great for this competition."

Suaalii will at least be in familiar surroundings when he makes his Waratahs debut next week given the Sydney Football Stadium is also the home ground for his former rugby league club, the Sydney Roosters.

"It will be a bit different at the start, but I love playing there," he said.

"I don't live too far from the stadium and I see it as a home stadium. Hopefully a lot of the Waratahs supporters will come out and we can put on a show for the fans."