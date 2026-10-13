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Games-Brisbane 2032 Olympics committee chief to step down at end of 2026
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Games-Brisbane 2032 Olympics committee chief to step down at end of 2026

Games-Brisbane 2032 Olympics committee chief to step down at end of 2026

Olympic rings are pictured outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an Executive Board meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

13 Oct 2026 10:10AM
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MELBOURNE, Oct 13 : Brisbane Olympics organising committee CEO Cindy Hook will step down in December at the end of her four-year contract rather than see the role through to the 2032 Games.

Hook, a former CEO of Deloitte Asia Pacific, took the role in 2022. The committee said it would begin a global search for a replacement.

Committee president Andrew Liveris said Hook had set the Games up for success.

"Her focus on values, organisational excellence and strict financial and governance processes are embedded throughout a high calibre team that she recruited and I thank her for her great contributions,” Liveris said in a statement.

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Hook's departure comes at a pivotal time for the Games which is facing questions over its cost.

Liveris told the International Olympic Committee session in Milan in February that Brisbane organisers were working with the IOC on a revised budget for the Games, and that the original bid budget of A$4.9 billion ($3.41 billion) bore "no resemblance to reality". 

($1 = 1.4384 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
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