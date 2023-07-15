Logo
Games-England awarded women's 4x100m relay gold from 2022 Commonwealth Games
Sport

Games-England awarded women's 4x100m relay gold from 2022 Commonwealth Games

FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Athletics - Women's 4 x 100m Relay - Final - Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - August 7, 2022 Nigeria's Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha and England's Daryll Neita in action during the final REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Athletics - Women's 4 x 100m Relay - Final - Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - August 7, 2022 Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Women's 4 x 100m Relay - Medal Ceremony - Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - August 7, 2022 Gold medallists Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha celebrate on the podium alongside silver medallists England's Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita and bronze medallists Jamaica's Kemba Nelson, Natalliah Whyte, Remona Burchell and Elaine Thompson-Herah REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Athletics - Women's 4 x 100m Relay - Final - Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - August 7, 2022 England's Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita celebrate after winning silver REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo
15 Jul 2023 01:10AM
England have been awarded the women's 4x100 metres relay gold from the 2022 Commonwealth Games after race winners Nigeria had their result expunged, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Friday.

England finished second in the race at the Games in Birmingham in August. However, the Athletics Integrity Unit later provisionally suspended Nigeria's anchor Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha for the use of banned substances.

As a result, her individual and team results at Birmingham 2022 have been annulled by the CGF.

Jamaica were promoted to silver, while Australia took bronze.

Source: Reuters

