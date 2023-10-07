Games-India reach 100-medal target with women's kabaddi gold

HANGZHOU, China : India hit their 100-medal target for the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday when their women's kabaddi team beat Taiwan in a 26-25 thriller to take the gold.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tally a "momentous achievement", saying in a post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, "The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals."

India is fourth in the medals table, comfortably above fifth-placed Uzbekistan and behind China, Japan and South Korea at the games in the eastern Chinese city.

The South Asian giant was eighth at the continental sports showpiece five years ago in Jakarta, with 70 medals, their best at the time, including 16 golds.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," Modi said. "Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride."

Kabaddi, a game that began in India, is akin to a cross between tag and rugby, played on a court the length of badminton court but slightly wider, usually in a seven-against-seven player format.

The aim is for a "raider" from the attacking team to run into their opposing team's half, tag as many of the opposition's players as possible and then run back to his or her team's half without being tackled.

India had targeted 100 medals for the games, which end on Sunday, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, India's chef de mission for the Asian Games, told Reuters.