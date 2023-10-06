Logo
Games-India thump Bangladesh to reach cricket gold medal decider
06 Oct 2023 01:30PM
HANGZHOU, China : Sai Kishore took three wickets and Tilak Varma smashed a half-century as India thumped Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to reach the Asian Games men's cricket gold medal match.

Games debutants India will play the winner of Pakistan and Afghanistan, who meet in the other semi-final of the Twenty20 tournament later on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Kishore took 3-12 and offspin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar had 2-15 to restrict Bangladesh to a paltry 96 for nine at the Zhejiang University of Technology ground in Hangzhou.

Number three Varma scored an unbeaten 55 off 26 balls and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was 40 not out when India sealed the win with more than 10 overs to spare.

Dropped from the programme at the 2018 Jakarta Games, cricket has returned in Hangzhou with powerhouse India making their first appearance in a coup for the tournament.

India won gold in the women's tournament last week.

Source: Reuters

