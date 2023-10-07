Games-India win kabaddi, cricket golds amidst chaos, controversy

HANGZHOU, China :India passed their 100-medal target for the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday, but two of the golds they won - in the men's kabaddi and cricket - were mired in controversy.

The men's kabaddi final between India and defending champions Iran descended into chaos and was delayed for over an hour as players and coaches protested over a referee decision with the game even on points and with just over a minute to play.

There were sit down protests from players, heated discussions between coaches and referees and the final was temporarily "suspended". But eventually it restarted and India won 33-29, prompting wild celebrations from the players.

India also took gold in the men's cricket as the rain-hit T20 final against Afghanistan was decided by the superpower's superior global ranking.

Afghanistan, ranked 10th in the ICC's T20 rankings versus world number one India, were left with silver and powerless to do anything about it after rain halted the match when they were 112 for five after 18.2 overs of the first innings.

With India unable to bat a minimum required five overs, play was abandoned soon after 5 p.m. local time (0900 GMT), leaving Ruturaj Gaikwad's team to celebrate victory by default.

Deciding results based purely on teams' global rankings is almost unheard of in cricket, let alone for finals in major tournaments.

Earlier on Saturday the Indian women's kabaddi team beat Taiwan 26-25 for gold, without so much drama.

Overall, India have now hit their 100 medal target for the Asian Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India's tally a "momentous achievement", writing on social media platform X: "The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals."

India is fourth in the medals table, comfortably above fifth-placed Uzbekistan and behind China, Japan and South Korea at the games in the eastern Chinese city.

The South Asian giant was eighth at the continental sports showpiece five years ago in Jakarta, with 70 medals, their best at the time, including 16 golds.

It was extra sweet for the players after the team could only get bronze in kabaddi, a game that began in India, in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

"You could see that today we had goosebumps and tears in our eyes - we had to wait five years for this moment," said India women's team kabaddi player Kumari Sakshi.

Kabaddi is akin to a cross between tag and rugby, played on a court the length of badminton court but slightly wider, usually in a seven-against-seven player format. The aim is for a "raider" from the attacking team to run into their opposing team's half, tag as many of the opposition's players as possible and then run back to his or her team's half without being tackled.

India had targeted 100 medals for the games, which end on Sunday, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, India's chef de mission for the Asian Games, told Reuters.

China's record 415 medals in Guangzhou in 2010 will not be toppled in Hangzhou, but the hosts' dominance at these games means they are approaching the Guangzhou record of 199 golds.

One came on Saturday from Zhang Ziyang, 21, who won the men's 10 km marathon swimming race by just four tenths of a second after a nearly two-hour battle with team mate Lan Tianchen, 18, went down to the last stroke.Last week he came sixth in the men's 400 metres freestyle, and won a silver medal in the 4x200 metres freestyle relay.

"I performed average in the swimming pool, so I can say that this medal today is one of the biggest surprises of the Asian Games for me," Zhang said.