Games-Late burst gives North Korea big win over South in Asian Games soccer

HANGZHOU, China : North Korea struck three late goals to secure a 4-1 win over neighbours South Korea on Saturday and progress to the semi-finals of the Asian Games women's soccer.

An Myong Son, Ri Hak and Kim Kyong Yong scored inside the final 10 minutes to break the deadlock against the South Koreans, who played the final 50 minutes with 10 players after Son Hwa-yeon was sent off for a second bookable offence.

An's own goal had put the South Koreans, one of Asia’s six nations at the recent Women's World Cup, in front after 11 minutes but North Korea levelled nine minutes later when Ri bent her free kick into the top corner.

A clash with goalkeeper Kim Un Hui earned Son a second booking in the 41st minute and, after dominating throughout the second half, An stabbed in from close range in the 81st minute to put North Korea in front.

Ri beat South Korean keeper Kim Jung-mi from distance nine minutes later and Kim Kyong Yong hit a late penalty to complete the win.

The Asian Games are North Korea's first taste of international soccer since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once ranked fifth in the world and a three-time winner of the Women's Asian Cup between 2001 and 2008, North Korea do not feature on the current FIFA rankings.