Sport

Games-North Korea's Ri, Kang set weightlifting world records at Asian Games
Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 - Weightlifting - Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China - September 30, 2023 North Korea's Songgum Ri reacts REUTERS/Ann Wang
Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 - Weightlifting - Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China - September 30, 2023 North Korea's Songgum Ri celebrates REUTERS/Ann Wang
Asian Games - Hangzhou 2022 - Weightlifting - Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China - September 30, 2023 Gold medallist North Korea's Songgum Ri holds her medal during the medal ceremony for the Women's 49Kg Group A REUTERS/Ann Wang
30 Sep 2023 05:58PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2023 11:14PM)
HANGZHOU, China : North Korean weightlifters Ri Song Gum and Kang Hyong Yong set women's world records at the Asian Games on Saturday as the reclusive nation dominated the opening day of the competition.

Ri lifted 92kg in the snatch and 124kg in the clean and jerk - a world record in the category - for a combined 216kg to win the gold medal in the 49-kg weight category. That eclipsed the previous combined mark of 215kg set by China's Jiang Huihua during the world championships in Saudi Arabia three weeks ago.

Kang posted a combined 233kg to win the 55-kg division title, smashing the 2019 record of 227kg set by China's Liao Qiuyun.

Kang lifted 103kg in the snatch and 130kg in the clean and jerk, each world records in their category.

The 25-year-old Ri's triumph came five years after she won gold in the 48kg category at the Jakarta Asian Games. That category no longer exists.

"I feel like my efforts in training were not in vain, and I would like to thank my coach and my people," said Ri, who cried on the podium.

Previous record-holder Jiang took the silver behind Ri with a combined total of 213kg.

Kang shared the podium with silver medal-winning compatriot Ri Su Yon, who had a combined 222kg in the 55kg division.

Source: Reuters

