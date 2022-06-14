Games-NZ lawn bowler Lawson suspended for homophobic slur, to miss Commonwealth Games

New Zealand lawn bowler Gary Lawson is set to miss the Commonwealth Games later this year after receiving a 16-week suspension for the use of a homophobic slur, Bowls New Zealand said on Tuesday.

Lawson, who won the pairs and fours titles at the 2008 World Championships, used the slur during a competition in Christchurch in May last year.

Bowls Canterbury upheld a complaint of homophobia against Lawson last month, but dismissed two others regarding threatening behaviour.

In a statement released to New Zealand media, Bowls New Zealand said a judicial panel had dismissed Lawson's appeal against Bowls Canterbury's decision, resulting in a suspension which is backdated to May 26.

Bowls New Zealand said the 56-year-old can have the suspension reduced to 10 weeks by taking part in diversity and inclusion training.

The 14-times New Zealand champion has represented the country at two editions of the Commonwealth Games.

He spent several years out of the national set up following a six-month suspension in 2010, after his fours team were accused of deliberately losing to Thailand at the Asia-Pacific championships.

The Games will be held from July 28-Aug. 8 in Birmingham, England.