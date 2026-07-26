Games-Ramsay-Peaty ponders future after 100m breaststroke bronze

July 26 : Adam Ramsay-Peaty's hopes of winning a third Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 100 metres breaststroke were dashed on Saturday as the Englishman was forced to settle for bronze behind Australia's Sam Williamson.

Ramsay-Peaty finished third in Glasgow with an effort of 59.65, behind Williamson (59.17) and Jersey's Filip Nowacki (59.34).

"I work a lot harder than what it says on the scoreboard," Ramsay-Peaty, a two-times Olympic gold medallist in the event, told the BBC.

"It hurts too much. I have got to approach training differently now because it hurts too much."

The 31-year-old is also scheduled to compete in the Commonwealth Games' 50m breaststroke, which is among the sprints added to the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"Is the 100 even viable any more? I don't know," said Ramsay-Peaty, the world record holder in the 50.

"The 50 is probably my super strength with my power. With the Olympics, that's probably going to be more realistic, but it's too early to tell."

Despite the setback, he remains determined ahead of LA 2028, adding, "I know I'm a sprinter. I know I can do very well because I've done it. It doesn't disappear overnight.

"It requires me to look at the formula and see how I can get to that speed again."