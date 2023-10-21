Games-Santiago embraces Games that once seemed out of Chile's reach

SANTIAGO : A Pan American Games that had always seemed out of reach for Chile received a loving embrace on Friday as Santiago rolled out the welcome mat for nearly 7,000 athletes with a high-energy opening ceremony that buried the sting of past disappointments.

The Chilean capital certainly had reason to celebrate after repeatedly falling short, sometimes disastrously, in their five decades quest to land the Games.

Twice before Santiago had been awarded hosting rights (1975 and 1987) but withdrew both times due to financial and political issues and then lost out again in 2019 when Lima took the honours.

Even when Santiago finally won it was by default with Buenos Aires, the only other contender for the 2023 Games, having pulled out.

But how the Games came to Santiago mattered little on a chilly Friday evening as the Estadio Nacional swelled with pride at hosting the country's biggest sporting event since soccer's 1962 World Cup.

The majestic snow capped Andes mountains will provide a picture perfect back drop for the Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 multi-sport competition but there are dark clouds threatening.

Officials insist ticket sales have been brisk but a lack of star power in many events, a stagnant economy and crushing inflation have combined to dull the buzz around the Games.

Inside the tightly secured main competition hub, television crews this week had equipment stolen from a compound near at the National Stadium while visitors have been warned to stay vigilant.

Still it was a carefree start to the Games as the opening ceremonies began with a thumping drum solo by a woman in a sparkling red gown and ended with a booming rock concert and fireworks.

In between, 5,000 performers delivered a mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil style show packed with imagery tracing Chile's history and culture.

As always the Parade of Nations was the focal point of the program with Argentina, as the first host of the Pan Ams, leading the way onto the field and Chile the last entering to a mighty roar from an emotional crowd that was on its feet again a few minutes later when President Gabriel Boric declared the Games open.

While the renovated stadium provided the setting for a national celebration the evening did not ignore the ground's dark history once used to hold, torture and execute prisoners during a bloody 1973 coup d’etat.

The Pan Am flame entered a silent darkened stadium through a memorial honouring those killed during Augusto Pinochet's reign of terror.

It then made its way to the cauldron where 93-year-old former high jumper Lucy Lopez, silver medallist at the 1951 Pan Am Games, lit the flame with the help of 2004 Olympic doubles gold medallist tennis players Fernando Gonzalez and Nicolas Massu.

With the kickoff party over, the hard work begins for both organisers and athletes, who will compete in 39 sports from swimming and athletics to breakdancing and skateboarding, many serving as qualifiers for next year's Paris Olympics.