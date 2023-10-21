Games-Santiago finally gets moment in Pan Am Games spotlight

SANTIAGO : After several failed bids Santiago will finally get its long-awaited chance to stage the Pan American Games and prove Chile is up to the challenge of hosting its biggest sporting event since the 1962 World Cup.

Twice before Santiago had been awarded hosting rights (1975 and 1987) but withdrew both times due to financial and political issues and was only given a third shot when it was the last bid standing after Buenos Aires, the only other contender for the 2023 Games, pulled out.

Santiago also lost out to Lima in voting for the 2019 Games.

As the country wrestles with a stagnant economy and crushing inflation, the Chilean capital will this time deliver as promised but only just as bulldozers pushed around mountains of debris and crews worked feverishly laying cables around the 47,000-seat Estadio Nacional ahead of Friday's opening ceremonies.

While the renovated stadium will provide the setting for a national celebration, the ground also comes with a dark history the scene of killings and torture during a bloody 1973 coup d’etat.

In the lead-up to the Games, President Gabriel Boric moved on sporting minister in March amid criticism that projects related to the Pan Ams were facing significant delays.

Days before the Games were scheduled to begin, delegations from Brazil, Argentina and the United states had to leave the athletes village due to water leakage.

A main break caused a significant drop in water in Olympic pool in the aquatic centre, but the national sporting institute says it has been resolved.

The show must go on and officials have guaranteed a dazzling production to open the Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 multi-sport competition in which nearly 7,000 athletes from 41 countries will compete in 39 sports, several of those serving as qualifiers for next year's Paris Olympics.

Ticket sales have been brisk, organisers say, with several events soldout, including BMX, artistic gymnastics and skate boarding but away from the competition hubs there has been a general lack of buzz in this city of nearly six million.

A second tier multi-sport event often compared to the Commonwealth and Asian Games, the Pan Ams will miss Olympic A-listers like American gymnast Simone Biles and Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse.

But there will still be quality sprinkled across the 61 disciplines with more than 100 Olympic medallists and world champions in action over a fortnight of competition.

The United States are again expected to dominate and bring a 631-member team boasting 13 Olympic champions and 32 Olympic medalists.

The Americans do not roll out their best for the Pan Am Games but rule the medal table as they did in 2019, scooping 122 gold more than double next best Brazil with 54.

The battle for second behind U.S. will be a much closer fight be between Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Argentina and Cuba.

The Brazilians will be led by Olympic and world champion gymnast Rebeca Andrade while the 473-member Canadian contingent will include Philip Kim, known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, the 2022 breakdancing world champion.

Breakdancing - or 'breaking' - joins sport climbing and skateboarding in making their Pan Am Games debut and will also offer up Paris Olympic qualification.