Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Games-Saudi runner suspended after positive drug test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Games-Saudi runner suspended after positive drug test

04 Oct 2023 09:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANGZHOU, China : Saudi Arabian distance runner Yousef Mohammed Alasiri tested positive for a banned substance at the Asian Games and has been provisionally suspended, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said.

Alasiri was entered in the men's 5,000 and 10,000 metres events in Hangzhou but did not start in either race.

The 34-year-old had returned an "adverse analytical finding for the non-specified prohibited substance darbepoetin", the ITA said.

Darbepoetin is a re-engineered form of erythropoietin, also known as EPO, a common blood-booster.

The ITA runs testing at the Games.

The Saudi Olympic committee was unable to provide immediate comment.

Alasiri is the second athlete to test positive for a banned substance at the Games.

Afghanistan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani was provisionally suspended last week for a positive test.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.