Games-Second Saudi runner banned for doping at Hangzhou
06 Oct 2023 11:56AM
HANGZHOU, China : Saudi Arabian middle distance runner Wesam Nasser A Alfarsi has been provisionally banned after testing positive for darbepoetin at the Asian Games.

A Alfarsi, who finished last of 12 runners in the 3,000m steeplechase last Sunday, became the second Saudi runner, and the sixth athlete overall, to be banned at the Games.

The International Testing Agency, which is running doping tests at the Games, said A Alfarsi had been given an out-of-competition test on Sept. 29.

Darbepoetin is a blood-booster similar to erythropoietin (EPO).

Saudi distance runner Yousef Mohammed Alasiri was also banned for testing positive to darbepoetin earlier in the Games.

Tejan Tejenov, who took silver in the men's +90kg kuresh event, became the first Hangzhou medallist to banned for doping on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

