Games-South Korea retain Asian Games soccer gold as Cho hits comeback winner

HANGZHOU, China : South Korea fought back to hand Japan a 2-1 defeat in the final of the Asian Games men’s soccer on Saturday, claiming a third successive gold medal in the event and earning their players a coveted exemption from military service.

Cho Young-wook hit the winner 11 minutes into the second half after Jeong Woo-yeong had cancelled out Kotaro Uchino’s second minute opener as the Koreans prevailed in a re-match of the 2018 final.

The win secures South Korea's entire 22-man squad exemptions from the country's compulsory military service, enhancing their chances of a prolonged career in the game’s leading leagues in Europe.

Among them are Paris St Germain's attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in, who was granted a leave pass from the French club to compete at the Games.

Japan took the lead when Uchino slotted in his early strike after Kein Sato had outsprinted the defence to find Masato Shigemi, who fed Uchino to score.

South Korea’s Cho and Jung Ho-yeon both tried their luck before Jeong levelled the scores in the 27th minute, rising above Manato Yoshida to nod in a cross from Hwang Jae-won.

Fullback Hwang was also involved in the winner, cutting through the Japanese defence to lay possession off to Jeong whose touch allowed Cho to put his side ahead.

Uzbekistan won the bronze medal earlier in the day, with Khusain Norchaev scoring twice as the Central Asians handed Hong Kong a 4-0 defeat.

