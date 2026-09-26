'Unwavering belief': The long-time coach pushing Singapore star swimmer Gan Ching Hwee to new heights

TOKYO: At a swim camp more than a decade ago, Eugene Chia first noticed an 11-year-old who stood out from her peers.

She was neither stronger nor faster than the other swimmers, but Gan Ching Hwee's technique was exemplary.

“I didn’t know who she was at the time,” Chia told CNA. “Her stroke was good, and it is very rare to find a swimmer with a very high elbow catch (swimming technique).”

Months later, Chia became Gan's coach - and the rest is history.

On Friday (Sep 25), the 23-year-old concluded her Asian Games campaign with three silvers and three new national records, in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle events.

Before Gan's feats, the last Singaporean woman to claim an individual Games medal in swimming was Roanne Ho, who took silver in the 50m breaststroke in 2018.

Chia said he was really proud to have been part of Gan's journey so far.

“In any sport, it is rare to find an athlete willing to stay with a coach for that amount of time, giving me the chance to develop her," he told CNA.