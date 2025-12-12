SEA Games golds for Gan Ching Hwee, men's relay team, as young Singaporeans break national records
SEA Games debutants Julia Yeo, 14, and Russel Pang, 15, broke two national records on Friday.
BANGKOK: Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee, the source of inspiration for many a young swimmer, took motivation from two teenagers on Friday (Dec 12) prior to winning gold for Singapore.
Gan, and the men's relay team, clinched Singapore's two golds on day three of swimming competition at the 33rd SEA Games, bringing the swimmers' total gold medal tally to seven.
And there was more cause for celebration as 14-year-old Julia Yeo and 15-year-old Russel Pang, both SEA Games debutants, clocked new national records.
Julia's finished fourth in the 200m backstroke, with a time of 2:16.51. This eclipsed the 2009 national record set by Tao Li.
"I'm shocked (that I broke the national record)," said the Singapore Sports School student. "I'm glad that my hard work paid off."
In the men's 1500m, Russel broke Glen Lim's 2019 record with a time of 15:28.46, taking bronze.
"It means a lot to me honestly as it opens many doors to what can happen in the future. And hopefully there's more of this come," said Russel.
"Watching them from the training pool ... really gave me a lot of motivation coming into today's race," said Gan who won the women's 400m freestyle event ahead of Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (Thailand) and Thi My Tien Vo (Vietnam). This is her third consecutive title in the event at the Games.
"I want(ed) to continue this momentum for Team Singapore."
This comes a day after Gan successfully defended her women's 200m freestyle crown, setting a new personal best along the way.
"The morning swim wasn't as smooth as I hoped it would be. I came into tonight's finals with a little bit of self-doubt," said Gan. "I remember my coach telling me to trust myself, swim like I've always been training and it would be fine. I'm glad I did that."
The quartet of Quah Zheng Wen, Chan Jun Hao, Jonathan Tan and Mikkel Lee also took gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay, ahead of Thailand and Vietnam. The victory means Singapore has won the event seven consecutive times since 2013.
This is Lee's third gold of the meet.
"(It's) thanks to these guys, they make my life easy," said Lee, who swam the freestyle leg. "I just needed to jump in and bring us home, that's it."
"How you move on from the previous days really makes or breaks the athlete," said Quah, whose relay gold is his first of the meet. "I'm glad that I was able to leave it all out there for these guys and set them up well to finish the rest of the relay."
However, another winning streak came to a halt earlier in the evening as Quah Ting Wen was beaten to the wall by Philippines' Kayla Sanchez and Heather White in the 100m freestyle. Quah had not lost in the event since 2015, but had to take bronze.
