Garcia leaves LIV, targets DP World Tour return and Ryder Cup place

Oct 29 : Sergio Garcia has become the latest high-profile player to leave LIV Golf, saying on Thursday that he will return to the DP World Tour in 2027 while keeping the door open for a potential PGA Tour comeback.

• The Spaniard follows Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Graeme McDowell in announcing a departure from LIV, which is attempting to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under a restructured ownership model after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund said in April it was cutting funding

• Garcia joined LIV in June 2022 shortly after the breakaway series launched but said he would not be part of its next phase

• Announcing his return to the Europe-based DP World Tour, the former world number two wrote in a statement on X: "This tour has been a huge part of my career from the beginning and I'm proud to call it home again."

• The 46-year-old, who won 27 titles across the European and PGA Tours between 1999 and 2020, including the 2017 Masters, said he was also targeting a return to Europe's Ryder Cup team