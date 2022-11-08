Logo
Sport

France's Garcia overpowers Sabalenka to win WTA Finals
France's Garcia overpowers Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

Caroline Garcia of France holds the trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the singles final at the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas on Nov 7, 2022. (File photo: AP/Ron Jenkins)

08 Nov 2022 12:20PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 01:26PM)
France's Caroline Garcia won the biggest title of her career on Monday (Nov 7) by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Garcia covered her face with her hands and fell on her back after a Sabalenka forehand sailed wide on match point to cap a serving masterclass and earn her fourth title of the year.

Both players' thunderous serves were firing early and neither faced a break point in the first set of the final of the season-ending tournament, which features the WTA Tour's top eight players.

But in the tiebreaker, the Belarusian's second serve, which has bedevilled her at times this season, failed her again - first a costly double fault to fall behind 5-2 and then another on set point.

Garcia kept the pressure on from there, breaking to open the second set and coming through a deuce game to seal the win.

The 29-year-old was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since won four titles, made the semi-finals of the US Open and will now rise to a career-high number four.

Source: Reuters/st

