Garcia to play French Open for last time after announcing retirement

Caroline Garcia is set to make her last appearance at the French Open after the two-times Roland Garros doubles champion said on Friday she is retiring from tennis.

The 31-year-old will begin her final campaign on Sunday when she takes on American Bernarda Pera in the first-round of her home Grand Slam.

"Dear tennis, it's time to say goodbye," Garcia wrote on X. "After 15 years competing at the highest level, and more than 25 years putting pretty much every second of my life into it, I feel ready to start a new chapter.

"But now, it's time for something else. My body and my personal goals need it... I have a few tournaments left. The first one is at home, at Roland Garros. My 14th consecutive time being part of it. And my last."

Garcia won the French Open doubles title in 2016 and 2022 with partner Kristina Mladenovic but never advanced beyond the quarter-finals in singles. Her best result at a Grand Slam was the semi-finals of the U.S. Open in 2022.

Garcia ended her 2024 season in September due to anxiety and panic attacks and has struggled this year, going out in the second round at Indian Wells and Miami and skipping claycourt events in Rouen, Madrid and Rome due to fitness problems.

The French Open runs from May 25 to June 8.