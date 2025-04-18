Garcia skips Madrid, hopes to be ready for Roland Garros

Former world number four Caroline Garcia has pulled out of this month's Madrid Open due to a back problem, casting doubts on her fitness ahead of the French Open in late May.

The 31-year-old Frenchwoman, skipped this week's Rouen Open after second round defeats in Indian Wells and Miami and is also a doubt for the Rome event during the build-up to the year's second Grand Slam from May 25 to June 8.

Garcia, who won the WTA Finals in 2022 and reached the U.S. Open semi-finals that year, has often carried French hopes for a home-grown women's singles champion at Roland Garros, but she has not crossed the quarter-final hurdle at the major.

"After more tests on my back, it's clear I won't be able to play in Madrid," Garcia wrote on social media on Friday.

"I need to take some time for treatment and recovery. I'll do everything I can to be ready for Rome, but the main goal is to arrive strong and healthy for Roland Garros."

Garcia had prematurely ended her 2024 season in September due to anxiety and panic attacks. The world number 99 said being injured early in the current campaign was difficult to accept.

"After the break last year, I came back feeling happier, clearer and more motivated. The results weren't there yet, but I truly believed in the path I was on. This setback hurts - but I'll use it to come back stronger," she added.

"Right now, it's about controlling what I can, keeping perspective and finding ways to embrace the journey - even on the hard days.

"Paris is still the dream ... I'll keep fighting for it."