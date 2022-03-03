Logo
Gardner ruled out for Australia after positive COVID test
03 Mar 2022 10:50AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 10:50AM)
Australian allrounder Ashleigh Gardner is set to miss the opening two matches of Australia's Women's World Cup campaign in New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 24-year-old has been ruled out of Saturday's game against defending champions England and their meeting with Pakistan on Tuesday after being forced to isolate for 10 days, in line with New Zealand health protocols.

Gardner is due to be released from isolation on March 13, when the Australians are scheduled to meet the hosts in their third group game.

The eight-nation World Cup begins on Friday, when hosts New Zealand take on the West Indies.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

