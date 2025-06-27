Gasly jokes he might head for Hollywood if Alpine stay last

SPIELBERG, Austria :French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly responded to Brad Pitt praising his acting potential by joking he might have to head for Hollywood if Alpine stayed last in the championship.

Pitt, star of the movie 'F1' released this week, was asked at a recent New York premiere which drivers might have a future in Hollywood.

"I'm going to give Carlos Sainz, he's definite, I'm going to say Pierre Gasly. Yes, I think he's got a feel for it," he told ABC television. "And of course Lewis (Hamilton) can do anything."

Gasly told reporters at the Austrian Grand Prix that Pitt's comments had delighted his mother.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I must say it clearly made my mom pretty happy. She was very pleased to be the first one in the family group chat to send it to all the family," he said.

"So yeah, let’s see how the season goes, but hopefully we score a few more points. Otherwise, you might see me in Hollywood."

Gasly, who has so far scored all of Alpine's 11 points with the team in some turmoil after the departure of principal Oliver Oakes and resignation of Renault boss Luca de Meo, said he had no acting past.

"I think it’s just the French side of me. I can play a French lover or something like that," he said.