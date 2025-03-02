Gasperini calls for composure after Atalanta’s frustrating night

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini lamented his side’s missed opportunity to close in on Serie A leaders Inter Milan after a frustrating goalless draw on Saturday, acknowledging their struggles to break down a resilient Venezia side.

The hosts wasted an opportunity to pull level on 57 points with Inter, who take on Napoli in a top-of-the-table clash later on Saturday. Atalanta remain third on 55 points.

"This is football, there’s little to reproach. The lads did everything they could. Venezia are a tough team, they didn’t allow us to maintain a consistent rhythm," he told reporters.

"If you don’t break the deadlock, you always run a risk. At home, they take more chances. We also wasted some opportunities."

The odds were not in Atalanta's favour as they struck the woodwork several times, their frustration evident by the final whistle. Bringing on fresh legs late in the game did little to change their fortunes.

"(Ademola) Lookman remains our liveliest player. He had plenty of chances and found himself in dangerous positions multiple times. (Mateo) Retegui also did well, we created several opportunities, but right now, we’re less precise," Gasperini said.

"These lads must not get discouraged, this is football. Serie A matches are always like this. Right now, everyone is pushing to the limit."