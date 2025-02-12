Gasperini defiant as depleted Atalanta ready for battle with Brugge

BRUGES, Belgium : Despite facing a number of injuries, Atalanta are determined to deliver a strong performance at Belgian champions Club Brugge in Wednesday's Champions League knockout phase playoff first leg, according to coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

With key players missing in defence and attack, the Italian side will once again turn to goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who has started their previous two league matches following first-choice keeper Marco Carnesecchi's thigh injury.

"Rui Patricio will play. We brought Carnesecchi but he is not at his best," Gasperini told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We have had some excellent performances but unfortunately, the issue of injuries has an impact. In all teams there are these particular periods, with many games in quick succession.

"We need to make up for some absences, maybe we will soon recover (striker Ademola) Lookman and (defender Sead) Kolasinac. In 10 days they have missed four games."

Their injury crisis deepened with defender Giorgio Scalvini and forward Gianluca Scamacca both ruled out for the remainder of the season with shoulder and thigh injuries respectively.

The Europa League champions narrowly missed automatic qualification for the competition's last 16, ending the new-look league phase in ninth place after finishing with a 2-2 draw at Barcelona.

"Let's go back to the formula of the old Champions League, with the return leg. Playing it at home may seem like a small advantage," Gasperini added.

"Undoubtedly playing many games in Europe, and at a high level, has given us good growth and a better approach to matches, even away. (But) every time it's different, the emotion is different in every match."

When asked about Atalanta's chances of advancing, Gasperini remained cautious.

"I don't believe in (predictions), they are of little use," Gasperini said.

"From what I've seen several times, we're facing a tactically prepared team, a team used to winning. With Manchester City they played defensively, always maintaining the team concepts.

"It will be difficult to face them. We'll have to play well, they know how to stay close in a few metres, they have good individuality and intensity."