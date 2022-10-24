Logo
Sport

Gasperini says Atalanta deserved their defeat by Lazio
Sport

Gasperini says Atalanta deserved their defeat by Lazio

Gasperini says Atalanta deserved their defeat by Lazio
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Lazio - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - October 23, 2022 Atalanta's Brandon Soppy in action with Lazio's Nicolo Casale and Manuel Lazzari REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Gasperini says Atalanta deserved their defeat by Lazio
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Fiorentina - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - October 2, 2022 Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
24 Oct 2022 03:09AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 04:14AM)
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said his team deserved their 2-0 defeat by Lazio in Serie A on Sunday (Oct 23) and would learn from the experience.

Atalanta had seven shots in the match, with none on target, giving them the first league loss of the season and putting them in fourth place in the table.

"It's a fair defeat. It’s true that Lazio had an extraordinary first half and we were unable to limit their passing, while the early goal put them in the best possible situation. Only after the second goal did we see something positive," Gasperini told DAZN.

Visitors Lazio were the better team, with Atalanta making few forays into the opposition's half and struggling to keep pace.

"It's a loss we deserved and we will learn from this experience. We hoped that Lazio would drop their tempo and we got close after the second goal but it was too late," Gasperini said.

"We had not yet met a team that was so good on a technical level and with a high press; they always got to the ball first, and perhaps we had not yet faced a team of this level.”

Atalanta have 24 points after 11 matches and will travel to Empoli next Sunday.

Source: Reuters

