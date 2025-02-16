Gasperini says Atalanta suffering from striker shortage

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini said a lack of fit strikers had hit them hard as he sought to explain their 0-0 draw with mid-table Cagliari on Saturday.

With Cagliari sitting 13th in the league, Atalanta would have hoped to secure three points at home to close in on Serie A leaders Napoli.

Yet Gasperini's side struggled to create clear-cut chances and sit third with 51 points, five behind Napoli and three behind Inter Milan in second.

Atalanta forwards Ademola Lookman and Gianluca Scamacca, along with midfielder Daniel Maldini, have been sidelined with injuries recently.

"We could have taken all three points today, but we are currently dealing with a numerical shortage," Gasperini told DAZN.

"We are suffering tremendously from the absence of strikers, but those who alternate in these situations are extraordinary; everyone adapts.

"It's become harder for us to secure wins, especially at home, despite dominating large parts of the game, and that’s how we ended up with this result."

Gasperini also looked ahead to their Champions League clash against Club Brugge on Tuesday after they conceded a late penalty to lose the first leg 2-1.

"We value this match a lot, especially after how the first leg ended. Brugge have both technical and athletic strength, and we need to score goals," he said.

"Winning the match isn’t enough now, it’s become more complicated with the outcome of that first leg.

"We have to give everything to advance to the next round, a round that, ahead of the first leg, was within our reach."