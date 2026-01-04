Gasperini's homecoming ends in defeat as Roma fall to Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy, Jan ‌3 : There was no happy homecoming for AS Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini as his side lost 1-0 at his former club Atalanta on Saturday, with the visitors in danger of losing touch in the Serie A title race after a fourth defeat in six games.

Gasperini spent nine seasons at Atalanta but his first return to Bergamo ended in disappointment, going down to a side now managed by Raffaele Palladino, who played under ‌Gasperini at Genoa.

Roma slip to fifth in the standings, level on 33 ‌points with fourth-placed Juventus and five behind leaders AC Milan who have played one game fewer. Atalanta move to eighth in the standings on 25 points.

"A decade of glory carved into our history, parting ways was a blow to the heart, finding each other again a great emotion," read a large banner dedicated to their former manager by the Atalanta fans, but that was as good ‍as it got for Gasperini.

An early chance fell to Roma with Evan Ferguson's first shot saved by Marco Carnesecchi and his follow-up effort was headed off the line by defender Sead Kolasinac before Atalanta took the lead in the 12th minute.

Giorgio Scalvini bundled the ball over the line after Roma keeper Mile ​Svilar failed to deal with the ‌corner kick delivered by Nicola Zalewski.

Zalewski could have doubled the lead against his former club at the end of a delightful Atalanta move but scuffed his shot wide, and ​the hosts, much the better side in the opening half, had a Gianluca Scamacca goal ruled out for ⁠offside.

Carnesecchi made another save to deny Ferguson ‌shortly after the break and Paulo Dybala had a flicked effort from close range blocked by ​Berat Djimsiti.

Roma huffed and puffed but failed to find an equaliser which would have earned Gasperini's side their first draw of the season across all competitions.

The game risked ‍suspension in the closing minutes when a firecracker exploded near the linesman who was left holding his ⁠ear and looked shaken.

The referee went to check on his assistant's wellbeing, telling him that he had to qualms ​about going back to the ‌dressing room, but the match continued when the linesman insisted he was fine ‍to ​carry on.