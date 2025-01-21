Gatland backs 'written off' Wales to surprise in Six Nations

ROME : Coach Warren Gatland is counting on some returning old heads to lead his young Wales squad in the Six Nations and create a siege mentality following a team record run of 12 defeats in a row that has plunged the country's rugby into crisis.

Gatland earlier this month conceded his job was on the line after a horror 2024 in which his side lost all five Six Nations matches and conceded 143 points in the process.

Things will not get easier immediately with a trip to France for their 2025 opener on Jan. 31, before another away fixture in Italy eight days later. In between they will hold a training camp in Nice.

Wales host Ireland and England in Cardiff, and also travel to Scotland in their other fixtures.

"There is no expectation on us," Gatland told reporters on Tuesday. "People are writing us off, but I have said this before, you write us off at your peril.

"We have to create some confidence and self-belief within our group. We need to create a siege mentality.

"Since the World Cup we have lost a lot of experience and when you bring in youngsters, it takes a bit of time.

"But the pleasing thing for this campaign is we welcome back some experience in (number eight Taulupe) Faletau, (wing) Josh Adams, (fullback) Liam Williams and (lock) Dafydd Jenkins.

"That adds a little bit of strength in depth back into the squad but seeing some of the youngsters develop is going to be a real positive as well."

Gatland knows a good start is essential for his side and is of the belief that despite Wales' poor form, any opponent is beatable.

"It is definitely a tournament of (building) momentum and confidence. If you win a couple of games early on, you can build on that and then you have a chance of doing exceptionally well.

"What I think is exciting about the Six Nations, and it has taken a while, is that every team is capable of beating any other on the day if you get things right. It is the strongest I have ever seen the competition in terms of the quality of players and teams.

"A while ago everyone would just be talking about France and England at the beginning of a Five or Six Nations, and the others were trying to fight for the scraps. But now it is not an easy tournament to win."

Their home matches will have the roof at the Principality Stadium closed, something Gatland has long called for. Previously away teams had a deciding vote, but Six Nations organisers have confirmed the roof will remain shut.