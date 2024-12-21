Gatland to stay as Wales head coach for 2025 Six Nations

Warren Gatland will remain as Wales head coach for the 2025 Six Nations, despite a challenging period of results, the Welsh Rugby Union announced on Friday.

The 61-year-old has overseen the worst run in Wales' 143-year international rugby history, with a record 12 consecutive test match defeats.

Wales are the second tier-one nation ever, after Italy four years ago, to lose all their tests in a single calendar year in the professional era.

While Gatland will remain in the role for now, Welsh rugby’s Chief Executive Abi Tierney admitted that his position was discussed and is still under scrutiny.

"I have had a number of very honest conversations with Warren and I will make no secret of the fact that his position was on the line as we undertook our review," she said in a statement.

"Further than that, like any head coach in any sport, he knows the security of his position is directly related to the performances of the team and that this is a situation that will continue to intensify."

Gatland is in his second stint as Wales coach and is trying to rebuild his side after several key players retired after the last World Cup.

"I’ve been pretty honest in terms of welcoming scrutiny and challenge, as well as that I understand the pressures of international rugby with performances and results," he said.

It was also announced Nigel Walker has stepped down from his role as Executive Director of Rugby at the Welsh Rugby Union.

Wales will kick off their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on Jan. 31, before heading to Rome to face Italy eight days later.