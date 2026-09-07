Gatti rescues point for Juventus in 1-1 draw with AC Milan

TURIN, Italy, Sept 6 : Centre-back Federico Gatti came off the bench to score a late equaliser for Juventus as they rescued a point in a 1-1 Serie A draw with AC Milan in Turin on Sunday, after teenage sensation Alphadjo Cisse had put the visitors ahead.

The draw leaves both sides on seven points from their opening three games, with Milan in fourth on the table, ahead of fifth-placed Juve on goals scored.

Milan took the lead on 69 minutes with a superb finish from Cisse, who controlled Samuel Chukwueze’s crossfield pass with a deft touch in the box.

The 19-year-old showed quick feet to create space to shoot and fired the ball low into the far corner of the net, adding to his debut goal away at Torino on the opening day of the season.

But the visitors could not hold on and when Teun Koopmeiners delivered a cross from the left, Gatti rose highest to score with a powerful header.

Giorgi Kvernadze scored a winner seven minutes from the end to secure all three points for Frosinone at home to Venezia after the latter had rallied from two goals down but went home with nothing.

A first half double from Antonio Raimondo put Frosinone in control of the match, but two goals in eight minutes from John Yeboah and Richie Sagrado drew Venezia level.

It was all for naught though as Kvernadze pounced on a loose ball in the box to give his side the points and inflict a third successive defeat on the visitors.

Bologna twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Sassuolo, a game that ended with the host’s coach Domenico Tedesco receiving a red card on the bench.

Goals from Josh Doig and Vasilije Adzic twice had Sassuolo in the lead, but on each occasion they were pegged back as first Roberto Piccoli and then Artem Dovbyk, in added time at the end of the game, netted his first goal for the home side.

"I'm very happy for this first goal at the Dall'Ara, especially because it earned the draw, but I'm sorry because one point is not enough. We have to keep working and believe in ourselves," Dovbyk said.

Teenager Jay Robinson, 19, gave Monza a 1-0 lead in the first half at Parma, but 18-year-old Simone Lontani equalised for the latter on the hour-mark and the game finished 1-1.

For both players it was their maiden Serie A goals, and for both clubs their first point of the campaign.