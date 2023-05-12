Logo
Sport

Gatti's last-gasp header earns Juventus draw with Sevilla
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Sevilla - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2023 Juventus' Alex Sandro in action with Sevilla's Papu Gomez REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Sevilla - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2023 Juventus' Samuel Iling-Junior and Angel Di Maria in action REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Sevilla - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2023 Juventus' Frederico Gatti celebrates scoring their first goal with Paul Pogba as Sevilla players look dejected REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Sevilla - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2023 Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci in action with Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Sevilla - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 11, 2023 Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri scores their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
12 May 2023 05:12AM (Updated: 12 May 2023 05:20AM)
TURIN, Italy: Federico Gatti scored with a header seven minutes into added time to earn Juventus a 1-1 home draw against Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday (May 11).

Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored early in the first half with a tidy finish from close range and Sevilla could have extended their lead before the break.

Toothless Juventus recorded their first shot on target in the 65th minute but were able to find the equaliser in the last play of the game when defender Gatti headed home from close range following a corner.

The teams meet again at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium next Thursday with the winners to meet AS Roma or Bayer Leverkusen in the final on May 31 in Budapest.

Source: Reuters

