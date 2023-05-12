Gatti's last-gasp header earns Juventus draw with Sevilla

TURIN, Italy: Federico Gatti scored with a header seven minutes into added time to earn Juventus a 1-1 home draw against Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday (May 11).

Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored early in the first half with a tidy finish from close range and Sevilla could have extended their lead before the break.

Toothless Juventus recorded their first shot on target in the 65th minute but were able to find the equaliser in the last play of the game when defender Gatti headed home from close range following a corner.

The teams meet again at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium next Thursday with the winners to meet AS Roma or Bayer Leverkusen in the final on May 31 in Budapest.