Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gauff blitzes Trevisan to reach French Open final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gauff blitzes Trevisan to reach French Open final

Gauff blitzes Trevisan to reach French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2022 Cori Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after winning her semi final match against Italy's Martina Trevisan REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Gauff blitzes Trevisan to reach French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2022 Cori Gauff of the U.S. shakes hands with Italy's Martina Trevisan after winning their semi final match REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gauff blitzes Trevisan to reach French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2022 Cori Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her semi final match against Italy's Martina Trevisan REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
03 Jun 2022 12:24AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 12:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: American teenager Coco Gauff crushed Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 on Thursday to become the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years and set up a showcase clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

The 18-year-old, who was already in unknown Grand Slam territory with her first semi-final spot, will next face Polish top seed Swiatek, who cruised into Saturday's final with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Russian Daria Kasatkina to stretch her winning run to 34 matches.

"I am a little bit in shock right. I have no words to describe how I fee right now," Gauff said in an on-court interview. "Honestly, I wasn't nervous going in today which is a surprise.

"The only time I get a bit nervous is in the morning. I go for a walk and that clears my head."

Gauff, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament and is the youngest finalist at any Grand Slam in 18 years, needed time to find her range, trading two early breaks each with Trevisan.

Once she found a way to neutralise the left-hander's punishing forehand, however, Gauff breezed through the first set by winning the last three games.

"I had to be more patient," Gauff said. "Being American I grew up hitting like this and hitting hard and I had to remind myself this is not the one to attack.

"I played her two years ago I and I lost against her and I know how difficult it is to play against her," she said,

The 28-year-old Trevisan, bidding to become the lowest ranked finalist in the event's history, took a medical break to strap up her right calf.

But things just got worse for her as she piled up 36 errors in total with Gauff stepping in to whip her backhands deep and moving her opponent around.

She also kept attacking her serve as the Italian managed only a low 46 per cent win rate on her first delivery.

Ranked 23rd in the world, Gauff broke her again in a game lasting 14 minutes to go 3-1 up and never looked back, sealing her biggest career victory on her first match point.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us