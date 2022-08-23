Gauff to boost Auckland Classic after COVID-19 hiatus

Rising American tennis star Coco Gauff will kick off her 2023 season at the Auckland Classic in a boost for the returning New Zealand tournament.

The 18-year-old reached her first Grand Slam singles final at the French Open in June and took the No 1 ranking in doubles following her recent win in Toronto.

"I am super-excited to be returning to the ... Classic," world No 12 Gauff said in a statement.

"I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland."

Both the 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American great Serena Williams won the previous Auckland Classic in 2020, her last WTA title.

The 2023 tournament starts on Jan 2 in the leadup to the Australian Open.