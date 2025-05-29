Logo
Gauff marches past Valentova into French Open third round
Gauff marches past Valentova into French Open third round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2025 Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova in action during her second round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S.
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2025 Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova in action during her second round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S.
29 May 2025 11:40PM
PARIS :Second seed Coco Gauff moved into the French Open third round on Thursday by beating unseeded Czech Tereza Valentova 6-2 6-4 although the American did not have things all her own way.

Gauff came under threat from the 18-year-old Valentova's powerful serve but found a way past her thanks to her relentless returning and powerful groundstrokes.

"She's very young and I knew it would be a tough match," 2022 runner-up Gauff said.

The 21-year-old took the opening set in 35 minutes but a string of service breaks, three in total, made the second a lot more competitive as her Czech opponent refused to go down quietly.

Gauff, a finalist in Madrid and Rome this year, will next take on Marie Bouzkova.

Source: Reuters
