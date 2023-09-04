Logo
Gauff outlasts Wozniacki to reach US Open quarter-finals
Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA after beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA (right) after beating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA hits to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits to Coco Gauff of the USA on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
04 Sep 2023 06:04AM
NEW YORK : American teenager Coco Gauff ended Caroline Wozniacki's U.S. Open comeback with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory to reach the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Dane, who returned to Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2019 after coming out of retirement following the birth of her two children, kept sixth seed Gauff on her toes for two sets but in the end her lack of match practice caught up with her and she ran out of steam.

The 19-year-old Gauff represents one of the United States' brightest hopes at the year's final major and she beat an opponent 14 years her senior by producing 33 winners.

She next plays the winner of a late-night affair between Polish world number one Iga Swiatek and Latvian 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Gauff has been playing the best tennis of her career this season, picking up titles in Washington and Cincinnati, and refused to let herself be rattled as she handed Wozniacki a break with an unforced error in the first game of the match.

She levelled the contest in the fourth game and broke Wozniacki to love in the eighth, as the Dane struggled with her first serve and could not match Gauff's firepower.

But Gauff lost her edge completely in the second set, where the mistakes piled up and she was forced to defend five break points across her first three service games.

She helped Wozniacki to the break in the eighth game with a pair of double faults and appeared irritated with members of her coaching staff.

Gauff handed the 2018 Australian Open champion another break in the opening game of the third set when she whacked a backhand into the net but broke back in the next game, showing fresh resolve.

The 2022 Roland Garros finalist ran away with the momentum from there, cheering triumphantly as she forced Wozniacki into a backhand error on match point.

Source: Reuters

