Sport

Gauff outshines Raducanu to win battle of the prodigies
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her second round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her second round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. with Britain's Emma Raducanu after winning her second round match REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her second round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Britain's Emma Raducanu walks off the court after losing her second round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Carl Recine
18 Jan 2023 06:16PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 06:16PM)
MELBOURNE : Coco Gauff battled past Emma Raducanu 6-3 7-6(4) on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open, but not before the two prodigies offered fans a good glimpse of what the future of women's tennis could look like after an absorbing first clash.

A lot is expected of French Open runner-up Gauff, who at 18 is two years younger than Raducanu but has not tasted the Grand Slam success the Briton did as a teenager, and the seventh seed saved three breakpoints to win a first set she controlled.

Handed a prime-time slot on Rod Laver Arena following the retirements last year of champion Ash Barty and 23-times major winner Serena Williams, the torch-bearers of a new era pushed each other hard before Gauff edged ahead in the second set.

Having returned from an ankle injury suffered in a warm-up event in Auckland, Raducanu was troubled by an abs problem after being broken at 2-1 and Gauff pounced, before fending off a late fightback by the 2021 Flushing Meadows champion to prevail.

Source: Reuters

