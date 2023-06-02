Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gauff passes Grabher test to reach French Open third round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gauff passes Grabher test to reach French Open third round

02 Jun 2023 02:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : American sixth seed Coco Gauff suffered a mid-match wobble but subdued Julia Grabher 6-2 6-3 in a tricky second-round encounter at the French Open on Thursday to continue her charge towards a first Grand Slam crown.

Gauff, who was defeated in the title clash last year by Iga Swiatek, faced an early test against the aggressive Austrian world number 61 but saved two break points before surging to a 5-1 lead and wrapped up the opening set without any problems.

The pair freely traded breaks early in a tense second set before the 19-year-old Gauff seized the advantage and wrapped up the contest on serve.

"It feels great. She's a tricky player, I played her on hard courts earlier this year and she gets a lot of height and depth on her balls ... and sometimes you don't know what to expect," Gauff said on court.

Up next for Gauff is 16-year-old Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva, who beat Frenchwoman Diane Parry 6-1 6-2 to become the youngest player to reach the French Open third round since 2005.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.