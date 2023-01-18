Gauff says she can relate to Raducanu over big expectations

MELBOURNE : Coco Gauff said she fully understood the pressure that Briton Emma Raducanu faces as a fellow torch-bearer for the new era in the women's game and reminded fans to be patient with the pair despite their early promise.

The 18-year-old American won her first meeting against 2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday after a highly-anticipated encounter at Rod Laver Arena.

French Open runner-up Gauff - who hit the spotlight as a shy teenager three years ago - said she felt a connection with her 20-year-old opponent who has to carry the hopes of an expectant nation.

"Coming in on tour young, it's a different life from juniors, playing in smaller events, to all of a sudden people knowing your name, people expecting you to win all the time," Gauff told reporters.

"For me, last year was my first full year on tour. I think last year was her first full year as well. It's something that people need to remember and be reminded of.

"Fans are eager to see a new face of the game. It's also a reminder, even if we didn't play tennis, we're normal teenagers living our life. If we made a mistake, people would say, 'You're just 20, you're 18 years old, you can bounce back'.

"I think people need to kind of relate that to tennis, as well. Tennis is one of those sports, especially in the women's game, used to having young stars. Everybody is expecting everyone to be at the top of their game."

Raducanu, who overcame an ankle injury to be ready for the tournament, shrugged off the defeat and said she looked forward to a potential rivalry with Gauff.

"Yes, she's a great opponent and I think that we're going to be playing each other many times in the future as we're both young and coming," Raducanu said.

"We're going to be the next generation."