Gauff sees progress despite US Open exit

NEW YORK, Sept 11 : Coco Gauff's U.S. Open title bid ended in disappointment on Thursday after a 3-6 6-4 6-4 loss to Elena Rybakina, but the American will leave New York convinced that the changes she has made to her game are beginning to pay off.

"I think I played almost every match on my terms," the 22-year-old told reporters. "I think the worst match for me was maybe the quarter-final where I maybe fell back into some old habits, but in 24 hours I was able to switch that.

"I'm just excited to keep putting in the work for another year, another two years, and see where I'm at 24, 25, and where my game can take me."

Rybakina, who will take over as world number one from Aryna Sabalenka on Monday, maintained constant pressure on Gauff and edged the key moments.

"I think she played really well. I thought it was a really good match, and honestly, it came down to a couple service games of mine in both sets, and I didn't quite hold," Gauff said.

The American, who won the U.S. Open title in 2023, has had a good run over the last few months, reaching her first Wimbledon semi-final, winning the Cincinnati title, getting to the last four in Toronto and making another deep run in New York.

"My dad came up to me and was like, you accomplished so many great things this summer, and I'm like, I don't care about the summer," she said.

"But, I mean, it's the goal. I want to be a consistent player. I want to give myself as many opportunities to lift a trophy. But, yeah, it hurts."