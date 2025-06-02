Gauff speeds into French Open last eight, Pegula crashes out

PARIS :Second seed Coco Gauff brushed aside Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5 on Monday to move into the French Open quarter-finals and stay on course for her first title in Paris.

Gauff, who got to the final in 2022 and semi-finals last year, is the youngest American player to reach at least the fourth round at seven consecutive Grand Slams since Venus Williams between 1997-1999.

The Americans are guaranteed another quarter-finalist with Australian Open champion Madison Keys facing Hailey Baptiste in the round of 16 later on Monday. The winner faces Gauff.

Fellow American and third seed Jessica Pegula, however, failed to join Gauff in the last eight after crashing out to France's 361st-ranked Lois Boisson after a three-set battle.

Five American women and three American men reached the fourth round in Paris this year to equal a 40-year-old record.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreva also punched her last eight ticket after overcoming Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 to become the youngest player to reach back-to-back French Open quarter-finals in nearly three decades.

Gauff, the world number two, must have thought she would have an easy morning session after powering through the first set in sensational fashion but 20th seed Alexandrova bounced back in the second to test her opponent.

"The whole match I played well. She stepped up her game in the second set. Overall I thought I played great," Gauff said.

"I move well on clay, really comfortable with sliding and moving on the surface. The most physical surface for sure and I do well in that department."

FAST START

The 21-year-old Gauff started fast, earning three consecutive breaks for a 5-0 lead in 15 minutes as she ran her opponent ragged across the baseline.

The 30-year-old Alexandrova, bidding to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final, earned a mere five points until that stage.

Gauff, who has now won four of their five meetings, gave away five break points in the next game but still secured her first bagel of the tournament.

She was less dominant in the second set, with Alexandrova putting up stronger resistance. The Russian broke to go 5-4 up, with Gauff briefly rattled and double-faulting twice before holding to level.

The second seed kept her composure, broke Alexandrova and wrapped up the match on her serve.

In the men's draw three-times champion Novak Djokovic takes on Briton Cameron Norrie, with the Serbian seeking his 100th win on the red clay at Roland Garros, a feat achieved only by retired 14-times champion Rafa Nadal.

The winner will face Germany's Alexander Zverev, last year's finalist, who advanced after his opponent, Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor retired midway through the second set with an abdominal injury.

Zverev has reached his seventh French Open quarter-final in the last eight years as he looks to secure a maiden Grand Slam title.