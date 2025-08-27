Gauff survives Tomljanovic scare to reach US Open second round

NEW YORK :Former champion Coco Gauff launched her U.S. Open campaign with a 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 win over unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round on Tuesday, as the American navigated a big test following a late coaching shake-up ahead of the year's final Grand Slam.

Gauff, who arrived in New York after splitting with mentor Matt Daly and hiring biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to address her lingering service issues, made a shaky start under the primetime glare of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 2023 champion dropped the opening game on her delivery and produced a flurry of errors but soon shook off the cobwebs and grabbed a 5-4 lead with an ace out wide, eventually taking the first set with a decisive break.

Tomljanovic, who famously battled past Serena Williams in three sets at Flushing Meadows in 2022, was in need of a similar fightback when twice major champion Gauff built up a 4-2 lead in the second set.

The Australian rallied bravely from there to move ahead 5-4 before squandering two set points, but composed herself quickly and forced a tiebreak, where she raised her game again to make it one set apiece.

A nervous Gauff made consecutive double faults when serving at 5-4 in the decider before regaining composure to wrap up the victory and book a second-round encounter with Paris Olympics silver medallist Donna Vekic.