Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gauff urges Raducanu not to focus on social media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gauff urges Raducanu not to focus on social media

Gauff urges Raducanu not to focus on social media
Coco Gauff of the US in action during her semi final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)
Gauff urges Raducanu not to focus on social media
Emma Raducanu (GBR) reacts on the practice courts during day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
07 Oct 2021 04:19AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 04:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American teenager Coco Gauff has urged US Open champion Emma Raducanu to be wary of social media following the Briton's maiden Grand Slam triumph at Flushing Meadows last month.

Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a major, has since gained thousands of new followers on social media, setting up an account on Chinese microblogging site Weibo to keep in touch with fans in that country.

Gauff, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019, urged the 18-year-old Raducanu to take time away from her phone.

" ... It is exciting when you get all the retweets, all the follows and all of that, but it can be a bit overwhelming. At least in my experience. That's probably what I wish I would've known, not to focus on social media," said the world number 19.

Roger Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion, also recently suggested that the next generation of tennis stars like Raducanu needed help to prevent abuse on social media affecting them.

"I put a time limit on my phone because I thought I was spending too much time on it. From 8.30am to 9.30pm I have limited access to apps," Gauff added.

Gauff and Raducanu will be in action this week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which returns after two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us