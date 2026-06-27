Gauff wary of grass record as Wimbledon begins

June 27 : World number seven Coco Gauff says she has yet to find her confidence on grass as she prepares for next week's Wimbledon tournament.

The two-times Grand Slam champion is seeking her first deep run at the All England Club, with Wimbledon being the only major where she has not progressed beyond the fourth round in six appearances.

Her 2025 campaign ended in a shock first-round defeat to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska, while she also exited early at the Berlin Open grasscourt event this month, losing in the round of 16 to Paula Badosa.

"Yeah, we don't have the best relationship," Gauff said of the surface on Saturday.

"I always have, like, fond memories on the grass," she told reporters. "I obviously had a couple (of) fourth rounds here. I definitely think that I have the ability to play on it. I think it's more about the confidence."

Gauff faces a tricky path again this year, opening against world number 79 Tamara Korpatsch, with a potential route that could see her meet fourth seed Jessica Pegula and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the later rounds.

"Also, I'm not going to lie, I haven't (had) about the best draws here at Wimbledon," the 22-year-old American said.

"I think that's also been tough. Yeah, something that I'm learning to play on. I don't think it's a natural surface for me but we're going to make it natural."

Gauff defended the prize-money protests led by players, despite Wimbledon announcing a record 20 per cent increase in its total purse this year, saying the rise still fell short of expectations.

"I think people have to remember there are a lot of players below the rankings who are very good, top 100, top 200 in the world of their sport," Gauff said.

"They come back from injury and are not necessarily getting that support. Also we ask some of the slams to participate in the welfare programmes that we want just to help the quality of our sport as a whole.

"I definitely think the increase is good but it's quite not where we would like it to be. That's why my stance has still kind of been the same."

Gauff begins her bid for a first Wimbledon title on Monday’s opening day at the All England Club.